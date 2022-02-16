Price hike of daily essentials: Unseen suffering of lower middle class

The prices of all types of daily essential have gone up in the last few weeks. Onion prices have almost doubled in the last two weeks. Besides, the prices of lentils, ginger, sugar, edible oil- everything is going up. Even the prices of vegetables, chicken and eggs have gone up.



Meanwhile, gas prices have risen even in times of severe gas crisis at home. WASA has also proposed to increase the price of water.



The consumer goods market in the country is extremely volatile on the pretext of increasing the booking rate in the international market, the complexity of the exporting and the suspension of supply from the country's mills.



Ginger, garlic, onions, oil and sugar prices are rising uncontrollably. There is still a kind of arbitrariness in our market system. The general formulas of economics are also useless here. The prices of essential commodities are increased whenever the opportunity arises. And the people are greatly suffering with the increase of this imposed price.



Meanwhile, inflation is increasing blatantly. Bangladesh Bank fears inflation will increase in the country in the future to recover the economy by countering the rising global inflation rate, lack of jobs in the labor market, and above all the negative impact of the Covid.



It is to be noted that this information has come up in a special report prepared by the Central Bank on the updated economic situation of the country. The report cites four major risks to the country's economic recovery.



These are: the pace of recovery is slower than expected in the global sector; rising global inflation; lack of work in the labor market and abnormal increase of transportation cost. According to the report, inflation has been on the rise due to rise in prices of non-food items including food items. However, the recent rise in food inflation has been alarming.



The country's consumer goods market is completely dependent on imports. Therefore, in case of price of any product, the consumers of this country have to rely on the situation of the exporting country as well as the booking rate. The Bangladesh market mainly imports onion-ginger-garlic from India-Myanmar and China, edible oil and sugar from Brazil, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia. The prices of all these products are increasing now.



The price of onion has suddenly gone up without any forecast in the market. While onion production has been recorded this year, the production has increased by six and a half lakh tonnes as compared to the previous year. Imports are not stopped. But what is the reason for the increase in prices?



The edible oil market has been booming for the past few months. And the main excuse in this case is to increase the booking rate in the international market. This year, paddy production has also been recorded. In the international market, the price of rice has decreased by 24 percent in one year. But this has no effect on our county's market. Rather, the opposite picture can be seen. Recently, the price of rice has gone up again.



Now the market has ample supply of winter vegetables. But instead of declining, prices have risen. Prices of chicken and eggs have also gone up to a large extent. In such a market situation, the suffering of the common people has gone to extreme. At the root of the sudden rise in prices of essential commodities is the manipulation of unscrupulous syndicates.



According to the annual product price report of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), the prices of all types of rice in the country increased by an average of 20 percent last year due to the Covid. Among them, the price of coarse rice including Swarna-Parija has increased the most by 27 percent. The price of fine rice including Miniket and Nazirshail has gone up by 15 percent.



Reviewing the daily retail market price list of the government body Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), it is seen that the price of open soybean is 3.77 percent per liter, five liter bottled soybean is 0.72 percent and palm oil is 0.79 percent per liter. In three days, the price of sugar per kg has increased by 2.58 percent and in two days, the price of domestic onion has increased by 16 percent.



Rules and regulations do not work in our market system. Besides, lack of ethics is also forcible. In a civilized society, the prices of daily necessities are reduced or stabilized before special occasions or festivals. But before the Ramadan or any other occasion, the price of goods starts rising in our market. There is no shortage of excuses to increase prices.

Prices of essential commodities have started rising in the market three months before the upcoming Ramadan. And the excuse of rising prices in the international market is very old. The inaction of the concerned government authorities is responsible for such market abnormalities. As there is a lack of market supervisance, there is also a lack of government intervention. Although TCB has some initiatives including open market sales (OMS), they are insignificant compared to the need.



One thing should not be forgotten, it is the responsibility of the government to protect the rights of consumers. Necessary measures should be taken to ensure that no one can destabilize the market by stockpiling, syndicating or any other unethical ways. The law should be amended to provide for severe punishment.



The government should take the highest logical position in setting the price without giving priority to the demands of the traders. Consumers need to be properly informed about the reasons for the price hike. The influence of a kind of syndicate is noticeable everywhere in the market system in our country. This syndicate cycle makes the market system unstable by rushing after some days. The government has to take effective steps to curb these syndicates.



The sudden and unbridled price hike of essential commodities at the moment of the national catastrophe of Covid-19 pandemic situation is like 'to pour water on a drowned mouse' for the consumer masses. The government needs to take immediate action to keep the overall market stable by uncovering the reason behind the unbridled price hike of essential commodities.

Emran Emon is a researcher,

journalist and columnist.









