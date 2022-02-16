How the private sector can move Bangladesh forward

As one of the up-and-coming economies in South Asia, Bangladesh is achieving unprecedented levels of economic growth. Even in the wake of the Covid-19 fallout, in 2021 the country attained GDP growth of 5.4%. That said, the state of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country is currently somewhat stunted-with a few exceptions.



The government of Bangladesh has made it a priority to create an enabling environment for foreign investors. Initiatives to attract FDI in Bangladesh have been ongoing for a while now, with the launching of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) in 2015. The Economic Zones Act, passed in 2010 by the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA), outlines policies for private economic zones and creates greater opportunities for foreign investors interested in the Bangladeshi economy. Meanwhile, BEZA has also acquired some capacity to negotiate with private developers and regulate private economic zones. The Bangladesh Export Promotion Zones Authority (BEPZA) and the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority are also there to ensure adequate investment facilities and a conducive environment for foreign investors.



Not to mention, the improving infrastructure of the country is creating new avenues for FDI growth as well. Not only is there a new deep-sea port, work is underway for the third terminal of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport as well. And of course, highways and roads are continually expanding. However, what the economy of Bangladesh truly needs now is the right kind of investors contributing to the growth of well-developed, abiding and fully functional economic zones. After all, one of the primary objectives of erecting so many EPZs is to allow investors to take advantage of a congenial investment climate where they won't be subject to cumbersome procedures.



And one of the main sources of sustainable FDI are multinational companies, which have proliferated in Bangladesh since its independence. Due to enjoying higher-quality management practices and better sources of raw materials, multinationals enjoy lower costs and prove to be singularly beneficial for a country that has only recently graduated into a developing nation.



A prominent player in this regard is Unilever Bangladesh, an FMCG company whose products are made in locally based manufacturing facilities. The majority of Bangladeshi households make use of goods produced by Unilever Bangladesh. Meanwhile, another FMCG giant mainly engaged in the hygiene and personal care categories, P&G, partnered up with the renowned food products manufacturer Pran last year to set up a new manufacturing facility in the Habiganj Industrial Park to produce P&G's grooming products.



Another FMCG company which has made impressive strides in the economy of Bangladesh is the beloved Nestlé, which began operations of its new infant formula processing plant in Gazipur in June 2021. With an investment of BDT 1.5 billion into this facility, Nestlé--which has been operating in Bangladesh for 26 years--has opened up pathways for new opportunities in innovation, employment generation and technological advancements. It's no surprise that Nestlé possesses 55-60% of the infant food market in Bangladesh.



But perhaps no contribution in recent times is greater than that of Marico Bangladesh Limited, one of the country's top 3 FMCG companies and a major player in the beauty and wellness segment. The company made headlines when they signed a land lease agreement with BEZA in 2021 to set up their third manufacturing unit in the country in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN), a special economic zone (SEZ), at Mirsarai in Chittagong. The company, which is a proud advocate of "Made in Bangladesh", is investing Tk227 crore in the project.



Since its inception in Bangladesh Marico has localized its manufacturing in Bangladesh, contributing to the transfer of technology and developing manufacturing capability in the Country. Marico is the first and only multinational FMCG company to commence export operations to Middle East and SAARC geographies. The company currently exports coconut oil, hair oils and shampoo. This is a great example of expanding and investing in manufacturing capacity in Bangladesh rather than introducing products through importation or trade channels.



The BSMSN is being established on about 30,000 acres of land. There, with the establishment of about 100 economic zones, employment can be created for about 1cr people in the next 15 years, fighting unemployment and increasing the per-capita income of the country. Through the contribution of multinational FMCG companies, FDI in Bangladesh is bound to increase in the future.



Investment opportunities in Bangladesh are riper than ever, with a strategic geographical location, competitive wages, conducive policies and stable political conditions. What Bangladesh needs now is a private sector driven by the need for greater innovation and productivity, which will be bolstered by investments. In order to succeed, the government of Bangladesh must also provide frameworks and incentives for more efficient processes and flexible business models. And for this to happen successfully, collaboration between the public and private sectors is absolutely essential.

Shehrin Hossain is a Freelancer














