The hijab hullabaloo

Controversy over the hijab or Muslim clothing for women is not new; in fact, in recent times, there have been several social uproars over the various kinds of modest clothing from the head covering to the full face veil and the latest one unfolding now is in our neighbouring country. But first, the issue we need to address is why there is so much opposition to Islamic attire.



Whether we like it or not, it has to be conceded that over the years, extremist acts carried out by people in the name of Islam have severely dented the image of the faith. The ultimate consequence of these mindless acts is that general people often make a quick division between liberalism and radicalism usually through visible projections.



This means a bearded or a veiled person is often wrongfully regarded as someone harbouring intolerant views. It's this flawed notion that drives many to treat Muslim clothing with wariness in some cases and with revulsion in others.



Secularism's subtle nuances in South Asia: The episode in India recently involves students heckled for their modest attire followed by a high court ruling banning within educational institutes the wearing of items that may send messages of one's religiosity.



Similar prohibitions are in place in the West and although such embargoes may appear to be the bedrock of secular societies, the action in India must be analysed differently because India herself is a profoundly religious country with her major faith intertwined to almost all aspects of her operation. From large scared congregations to private affairs, religion, whichever it may be, has a clearly defined place. From going to the first job interview to starting the engine of a newly purchased vehicle, divine benediction is a mainstay.



This omnipresence of faith is seen all over South Asia, Bangladesh included, and therefore, the western notion of secularism where people are given a free hand to denigrate religion always triggers discord and disharmony in the region. A couple of years ago, a series of demeaning cartoons of the Prophet (pbuh), triggered outrage in Bangladesh and I heard many secularists use a rather specious argument that if Christians are not perturbed by caricatures of their faith then Muslims should also be tolerant to such actions.



Using Bangladesh as a context, I can say that whatever one's religion, children in most families here are taught never to poke fun at the faith of someone else. This lesson of respect to the other faiths has been and, still remains the pillar of our social upbringing.



Secularism does not mean that one has the right to go and undermine someone else's beliefs. Just the way, someone with physical limitations cannot be called 'invalid'. To recall our childhood education: never use the words, blind, deaf or invalid to address someone because it denigrates the other person (s).



The end line is that in South Asia, religion is at the heart of the lives of millions and since this issue can easily trigger strong emotions plus collective outrage, it's always safe to allow faith to reign above any interference.



Countering hijab with the saffron shawl: Reportedly, to counter the Muslim students wearing the head coverings, many took to wearing saffron coloured shawls possibly to show their religious affiliation. Nothing wrong in that, though modest clothing has been an integral part of Islam since its inception and Muslims have always worn the hijab, similar to wearing the cross by the Christians. With all due respect, how far can one root the wearing of saffron attire in everyday life?



Going beyond the current debate, the point is that all faith related contention has shown that without a sense of tolerance and acceptance, the division only becomes wider with devastating consequences.



India in recent years has grabbed headlines for actions that blatantly subvert secular values. This strategy may seem to work now by inflaming zealots but in the long-run has the potential to severely upset social order. Such disillusionment has the potential to sow resentment among the minorities and trigger extreme actions, as we have seen from many tragic incidents in the past.



From the preposterous Love Jihad theory which claims that women are being lured into love traps to be converted to Islam to movies portraying bearded people as lecherous radicals, the toxic presentation of Muslims do very little in creating a social space for healthy interaction. Just after the hijab row erupted, several countries plus noted world personalities like Noam Chomsky deplored the incident plus the banning of religious attire to which, India, reportedly reacted sharply.



But as far as one can remember, Indian leaders and politicians have been seen to be vociferous in calling for the protection of Hindus in other countries when there have been incidents of communal unrest. There cannot be two set of rules! One is reminded of the typical line by the Bengali mother in law: my daughter is treated like a slave in her in law's house where as my daughter in law is averse to any kind of physical labour and is useless.



Cleric driven rise of religious intolerance seems to be the scourge of the times. A few year ago we saw the vicious face of Buddhist monks using hate speech and divisive language to provoke the masses against hapless minority communities. Agreed, the vicious head of sectarianism rears its head from time to time in Bangladesh too, though the government here is very alert in crushing such nefarious plans.



Admit it, no country is perfect and can claim to be free of prejudice but despite the global brouhaha about secular values and pluralism, one has reason to believe that minorities in Bangladesh are in a fairly better position than many other countries. Don't forget, I said, no country is free of flaws!



What happens in India is certainly her own matter but then no nation is an isolated entity anymore. As a regional power, the last thing India would want is to project an image of a bigoted country. It's not just a strong economy, an ever expanding educated middle class or a formidable military force that make a country 'mighty'; all these tangible signs of progress have to be laced with tolerance which has been woefully short in India recently.



But it's their call if they want to be mighty and malevolent or mighty and benevolent.

Pradosh Mitra is a former development worker and a keen social observer











