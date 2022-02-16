5 killed in road mishaps in five districts

Five people including two minor children and a woman have been killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Mymensingh, Dinajpur, Chapainawabganj, Bhola and Brahmanbaria, in two days.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A six-year-old boy was crushed under a truck in Varil Village of Rawana Union in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

Deceased Abir was the son of Kayes of Barobaria Union in the upazila.

According to police and the deceased's family sources, his mother Anari Begum is staying with Abir in her father's house in Kharuabarail Village.

On Monday morning, a bricks-carrying truck coming from an adjoining brick field hit Abir, killing him on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gafargaon Police Station (PS) Farooq Ahmed confirmed the incident.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A man was killed when a truck smashed a van in Birampur Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ali, 65, son of late Kaichhamuddin, a resident of Bolibhadrapur Village under Daulatpur Union in Fulbari Upazila of the district. He was a van-puller by profession.

Police and local sources said a stone-laden truck crushed a van after a bus had hit it on a road in TNT intersection area at around 6:30pm, leaving the van-puller dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Birampur PS OC Sumon Kumar Mohanta confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

MONPURA, BHOLA: A woman was killed in a road accident in Monpura Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Fahmida, 40, wife of Md Alauddin, a resident of Ward No. 8 Char Faizuddin Village under Hazirhat Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Fahmida was returning home from her son-in-law's house in Kalatali in the afternoon riding by a motorcycle.

At one stage, she fell on the road from the motorcycle accidentally in Char Faizuddin Killar Par Fakirhat area, which left her critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed her to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as no complaint was filed in this connection.

Monpura PS OC Sayeed Ahmed confirmed the incident.

GOMASATAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A minor child was killed and another injured in a road accident in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Rahmat, 4, son of Abdur Rashid, a resident of Doshimoni Kathal Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Gomastapur PS OC Dilip Kumer Das said a motorcycle hit Rahmat while he was crossing the Rohanpur-Gomastapur Road in Doshimoni Kathal area at noon, leaving the child dead on the spot and the motorcyclist seriously injured.

The injured person is Latifur Rahman, 57, son of late Yazuddin Mandol, a resident of Fatehpur Village in Nachole Upazila of the district.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

The injured was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for better treatment, the OC added.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A man was killed in a road accident in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as AKM Ashraf, 27, son of late Md Abdul Karim, a resident of Haripur Dakshinpara Masterbari Village in Nasirnagar Upazila of the district. He worked as a deputy assistant agriculture officer posed at Bijoynagar.

Police and local sources said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying Ashraf in Aladuudpur area under Chandura Union in the upazila at around 10:30am, which left him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Brahmanbaria General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor shifted him to Dhaka following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries at Dhaka Neuroscience Hospital at around 4:15pm while undergoing treatment.

After his namaz-e-janaza held on the Haripur Sunnia Dakhil Madrasa premises, he was buried at his family graveyard on Monday.

However, police seized the killer truck but its driver managed to flee the scene soon after the accident.