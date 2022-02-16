Brick fields destroying croplands in Kushtia

KUSHTIA, Feb 15: Ignoring government rules, productive and cultivable lands are being used for brick kilns in the district. It is posing a serious threat to local environment.

According to field sources, over 1000 acres of fertile and arable lands in the region have already been occupied by brick kilns in the upazila. Most of these brick kilns have been established illegally and violating the rules and regulations of establishment act. These do not have clearance certificates from the DoE (Department of Environment) and licences from the district administration.

The owners are carrying out their illegal businesses after managing a section of dishonest officials of the local administration. But there is none to watch the matter and take action in this regard, the sources said.

Officials at the DoA (Department of Environment) said, there are over 126 brick kilns in Kushtia; of these, 18 ones have clearance certificates of the DoE. The remaining 108 ones are being operated without clearance certificates, and in this case dishonest officials concerned are managed.

Six to ten acres of lands are required to establish a brick kiln. At least 1,000 acres of land are now being used for brick fields.

Of these lands, around 60 per cent is fertile and arable while 30 per cent is in residential areas. Each brick kiln is able to produce around 15-20 lakh pieces of brick each season. About 20 crore pieces of bricks are produced from the region seasonally.

DoE sources said, a brick kiln burns around 200 metric tons (MT) of coal in a season; and around 2,000 MT of coal are required seasonally.

But most brick kilns in the region are using firewood, instead of coal; hundreds of trees are getting disappeared; it is posing a serious threat to local life and ecology; huge toxic dust and black smoke coming out of these kilns are polluting the air drastically, and people are getting affected by different air-borne diseases.

Recently the DoE conducted mobile court drives in 16 brick fields in Bheramara Upazila on charge of illegal running; these were fined Tk 42.50 lakh by the mobile court.

Ataur Rahman, deputy director of the DoE-Kushtia, said, such operation will continue.







