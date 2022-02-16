Video
Home Countryside

Nalitabari Press Club gets new committee

Published : Wednesday, 16 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Our Correspondent

NALITABARI, SHERPUR, Feb 15: The new executive committee of Nalitabari Press Club in the district was formed on Monday.
Abdul Mannan Sohel and Monirul Islam Monir have been made president and general secretary (GS) respectively.
The other office bearers are: Vice-presidents- Jahangir Alam Talukder and Mahfuzur Rahman Sohag; Deputy GS Abdul Momen; Finance Secretary- Al Helal; Organizing Secretary- Abu Jafar; Office and Publication Secretary- Harunur Rashid; Welfare Trust Secretary M Suruzzaman; and Sports and Cultural Secretary Manzurul Ahsan Manzu.


