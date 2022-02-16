Young man crushed under train in Natore

NATORE, Feb 15: A man was crushed under a train in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Another was also injured at that time.

The deceased was identified as Rakibul Islam, 20, a resident of Islampur Village under Changdhupoil Union in the upazila.

The injured is Sakib Hossain, 21, of the same area.

Local sources said the Rajshahi-bound Banalata Express Train crushed them in Bishnapur area on the Abdulpur-Ajimnagar Railway Line at around 8pm, leaving Rakibul dead on the spot and Sakib critically injured.

Locals rescued injured Sakib and rushed him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Station Master of Abdulpur Railway Junction Imdadul Islam confirmed the incident.

Officer-in-Charge of Lalpur Police Station Fazlur Rahaman said Railway police will take necessary steps in this connection.









