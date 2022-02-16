Covid-19: Seven more people die, 863 more infected in 24 districts

Seven more people died of and 863 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 24 districts- eight districts under Rajshahi Division, 10 districts under Khulna Division and six districts under Barishal Division, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Four more people died of and 414 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in two days.

Two more people died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Tuesday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

He said one person who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while the remaining one had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Some 38 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 146 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Monday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, a total of 216 more people have tested positive for the virus in the division on Monday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,17,751 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

He said the daily infection figure is showing a significant rising trend compared to the previous day's 198.

Of the 216 new infected cases, 86 were detected in Pabna, followed by 49 in Rajshahi including 43 in the city, 23 in Chapainawabganj, 21 in Sirajganj, 19 in Bogura, eight in Natore, and five in Naogaon and Joypurhat districts each. A total of 1,734 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

Of them, 703 were from Bogura, 337 from Rajshahi including 216 in the city and 177 from Natore as one new fatality was reported here during the last 24 hours.

Among the total infected, 1,07,050 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 629 new recoveries reported here during this time, the health director added.

Earlier, two more people died of the virus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Monday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Monday morning.

He said one person who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while remaining another had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Some 49 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 146 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Monday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, a total of 198 more people have tested positive for the virus in the division on Sunday. With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,17,535 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Monday morning.

He said the daily infection figure is showing a significant falling trend compared to the previous day's 248.

Of the 198 new infected cases, 50 were detected in Rajshahi including 46 in the city, followed by 31 each in Sirajganj and Pabna, 24 in Joypurhat, 23 each in Natore and Bogura, 10 in Chapainawabganj and six in Naogaon districts.

A total of 1,733 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

Of them, 703 were from Bogura, 336 from Rajshahi including 216 in the city and 177 from Natore districts.

Among the total infected, 1,06,721 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 640 new recoveries reported here during this time, the health director added.

KHULNA: One more person died of and 198 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in all 10 districts of the division in the last 24 hours till 8am on Monday, climbing the number of infected patients 1, 27,833 here.

The total fatality cases from the virus rose to 829 in Khulna, followed by 802 in Kushtia, 530 in Jashore, 276 in Jhenidah, 190 in Chuadanga, 185 in Meherpur, 145 in Bagerhat, 125 in Narail, and 91 each in Magura and Satkhira districts while one more fatalities was reported afresh on the day, said Khulna Divisional Director of Health Dr Monjur Morshed.

Of the total 198 new positive cases, the highest 79 were detected in Khulna followed by 37 in Kushtia, 31 in Jashore, 14 in Narail, 10 in Bagerhat, nine in Satkhira, seven in Chuadanga, six in Jhenidah and five in Magura districts of the division.

With the new 198 detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 31,819 in Khulna, 24,807 in Jashore, 21,279 in Kushtia, 10,743 in Jhenidah, 8,234 in Satkhira, 7,827 in Bagerhat, 7,715 in Chuadanga, 5,522 in Narail, 5,283 in Meherpur and 4,604 in Magura districts of the division.

Among the total infected people, 1,15,416 have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 452 new recoveries found on Monday morning, said Dr Monjur, adding that a total of 19,247 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 1,28,909 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 1, 19,316 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 29 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 35 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8 am on Monday.

BARISHAL: Two more people died of and 251 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in the last 48 hours till Monday noon.

Two more people died of the virus here in the last 48 hours, taking the total fatality cases to 687 in the division.

Of the newly deceased, one was from Rupatali and another from Rahmatpur areas in Barishal City.

The district-wise breakup of the total fatality cases from the virus is 234 in Barishal including 105 in the city, 110 in Patuakhali, 92 in Bhola, 69 in Jhalakathi, 99 in Barguna and 83 in Pirojpur districts.

Meanwhile, some 251 more people have contracted the virus in the last 48 hours.

With this, the total virus cases now stand at 51,878 in the division.

A total of 1,134 samples have been tested in six districts here in the last 48 hours where 251 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 22.35 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 96 are in Barishal including 44 in the city, 19 in Patuakhali, 36 in Bhola, 40 in Jhalakathi, 33 in Barguna and 27 in Pirojpur districts.

With this, the district-wise breakup of the total virus cases roses to 20,942 in Barishal including 12,500 in the city, 6,952 in Patuakhali, 7,769 in Bhola, 5,502 in Jhalakathi and 4,473 in Barguna districts.

On the other hand, some 256 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 48 hours here, taking the total recovery counts to 47,272 in the division.









