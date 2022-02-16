12 nabbed with drugs in three dists

A total of 12 people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Cumilla, Noakhali and Joypurhat, on Monday.

CUMILLA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested nine students along with 23,990 yaba tablets from a Dhaka-bound bus in Adarsha Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The arrested persons are: Tofayel Ahmed, 19, son of Jahangir Alam of Charparatala, Minhazul Islam Rifat, 22, son of Azizul Islam of Dutter Bazar, and Ashiqul Islam, 19, son of Mazharul Islam of Charfardi area in Pakundia Upazila of Kishoreganj; Sohel, 21, son of Abul Kalam Azad of Pashurbunia in Sadar Upazila of Patuakhali; Mitul Hasan Mahfuz, 22, son of Kamrul Hasan of Pijahati Village in Kendua Upazila of Netrakona; Siam Islam, 19, son of late Masud Islam of Ambag Village in Joydevpur of Gazipur; Rishat Pathan, 22, son of Fakhruddin Pathan, and Md Selim, 22, son of Ratan Mia, of Bakshi Village, and Md Golap, 22, son of Asad Mia of Noyabari Village, in Pagla of Mymensingh.

RAB-11 (CPC-2) Cumilla Camp Commander Major Mohammad Sakib Hossain in a press briefing on Tuesday noon confirmed the matter.

He said on information that a large consignment of drugs was smuggling to Dhaka from Teknaf in Cox's Bazar, a team of the elite force stopped a Dhaka-bound bus on Monday night and arrested nine students on suspicion.

Later, they were taken to Cumilla General Hospital, where a total of 23,990 yaba tablets were found inside their stomach during x-ray.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Cumilla Kotwali Model Police Station (PS) in this connection, the RAB official added.

NOAKHALI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive arrested two drug dealers along with 2,000 yaba tablets from Begumganj Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The arrested persons are: Saiful Islam Manju alias Hridoy, 24, son of Md Shahajahan of Karim Dakter Bari Village under Kutubpur Union, and Md Mozammel Hossain, 40, son of late Abu Taher, a resident of Khanpur Village under Sharifpur Union in the upazila.

Superintend of Police (SP) Md Shahidul Islam said on information, a team of DB Police conducted a drive in Ward No. 6 under Chowmuhani Municipality at night and arrested the duo along with the yaba tablets from in front of Jaman Plaza.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Begumganj PS, the arrested were produced before the court on Tuesday, the SP added.

JOYPURHAT: RAB members, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 50 litres of local liquor from the district town on Monday night.

The arrested person is Shahidul Islam, 27, son of Abul Kashem, a resident of Diar Sagunachara Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

RAB-5 sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Joypurhat Camp led by its Squad Commander Assistant SP md Aminul Islam conducted a drive inside of Joypurhat Sugar Mill in the town at around 8:30pm, and arrested Shahidul along with the liquor.

The arrested confessed of his involvement in drug dealing for long.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Joypurhat PS in this connection.







