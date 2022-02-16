Two UP members die before taking oath

Two newly elected union parishad (UP) members have died before taking oath in two districts- Dinajpur and Mymensingh, on Saturday.

DINAJPUR: A newly elected member of Alokdihi UP in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district died at Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital on Saturday night.

Deceased Abdur Rashid, 62, was the member of Ward No. 4 under Alokdihi UP in the upazila. He had been suffering from kidney diseases for long.

He died at Dinajpur M Abur Rahim Medical College Hospital at around 11pm while undergoing treatment.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on the Eidgah Field adjacent to Gachhahar Shaheed Mahatab Beg Government Primary School at 2pm on Sunday.

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area. He left behind his wife, two sons, three daughters, grandchildren and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

Officer-in-Charge of Chirirbandar Police Station Bazlur Rashid confirmed the matter.

GAFARGAON, MYMENINSH: A newly elected UP member in Gafargaon Upazila of the district died of heart failure on Saturday morning before taking oath.

Deceased Md Farid Alam Khan, 60, was the member of Tangabar UP in the upazila. He was a resident of Ward No. 6 Rouha Village in Tangabar Union.

He died at around 8am.

He was elected as a member of Tangabar in the 5th phase of UP elections held on January 5.

Tangabar UP Secretary Mahmudul Hasan Masum confirmed the matter.





