Two gold smugglers held at Benapole

JASHORE, Feb 15: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained two men while they were smuggling gold in India at Putkhali border of Benapole in the district on Monday.

The detained persons are Liton Hossain, 25, and Hafizur Rahman, 28, residents of Putkhali Village under Benapole Port Police Station in the district.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of BGB conducted a drive in Putkhali border and detained the accused, said Khulna BGB-21 Captain Lt Col Md Monjur-E-Elahi.

He said 20 gold bars were seized from their possessions.

The estimated market value of the seized gold is about Tk 2.5 crore.

Taking of legal steps against the accused are under process, the official added.







