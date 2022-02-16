Video
Home Countryside

Physician crisis hampers treatment at Bhandharia hospital

Published : Wednesday, 16 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondent

The new building of Bhandaria 100-Bed Upazila Health Complex. photo: observer

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR, Feb 15: Physician crisis is hampering healthcare services in Bhandaria Upazila of the district.
Bhandaria Upazila Health complex which was declared 100-bed hospital in 2017 is run by the manpower not even adequate for a 50-bed one.     
There are five family welfare centres and 15 community clinics in the upazila other than this government hospital. About 1.5 lakh people are dependent on the hospital.
At present, there are two physicians for five union family welfare centres, and one sub-healthcare centre against 23 posts.
The 31-bed hospital was established in 1981. It was promoted to 50-bed one in 2011. In 2017, the then health minister, Mohamad Nasim declared it 100-bed one.
New building and expansion have been made. But the hospital has not been prepared with necessary facilities.
A total of 21 physician posts are lying vacant. These included 10 medical officers including junior consultants in surgery, medicine, gynecology, anaesthesia, arthritis, and junior consultants.
Of total 73 posts of third and fourth class employees, 29 ones are lying vacant. Two out of total five cleaner posts are filled up.
Residential Medical Officer and Acting Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Ali Azim Talukdar said, there are three physicians instead of 23; but in fact there are only two.
Of the three posted physicians, one Dr. Mufti Mahtab Muntasin went on deputation to  Kurmitola Hospital on December 11 in 2019 after three days of joining in the hospital.
Due to physician crisis the treatment activities are hampered seriously in the hospital, he maintained.


