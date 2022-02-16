TMC sweeps civic polls, wins all four local bodies

KOLKATA, Feb 15: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday made a clean sweep in all four municipal corporations - Bidhannagar, Siliguri, Asansol and Chandannagar - in West Bengal that went to polls on Saturday.

The party registered its first electoral victory in the Siliguri Municipal Corporat ion in north Bengal.

"I am going to Siliguri today. This is indeed a big day. We are thankful to the people. It was a peaceful election," said TMC president and state's chief minister Mamata Banerjee. "With this victory, we have to be more humble, more humane, work more and stand beside the people in times of need." -HT











