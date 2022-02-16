Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 February, 2022, 4:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Germany urges Russia to 'withdraw its troops' around Ukraine

Published : Wednesday, 16 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

FRANCFORT, Feb 15: Germany on Tuesday said it was up to Russia to de-escalate the conflict around Ukraine, calling for Moscow to withdraw its troops, as Chancellor Olaf Scholz readied to meet President Vladimir Putin over the crisis.
"The situation is particularly dangerous and can escalate at any moment," Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a statement, ahead of the talks in Moscow between the two leaders.
"The responsibility for de-escalation is clearly with Russia, and it is for Moscow to withdraw its troops," she said.
"The EU and NATO are united around Ukraine," she said, adding that "we must use all opportunities for dialogue in order to reach a peaceful solution."
Scholz's talks with Putin at the Kremlin are the latest in an intense diplomatic scramble to dissuade the Russian leader from attacking his ex-Soviet neighbour Ukraine.
Western leaders consider the Russian troop build-up on its border with Ukraine to be the worst threat to the continent's security since the Cold War and have prepared a crippling package of economic sanctions in response to any attack on its neighbour.
The Russian leader and his top aides have consistently argued that the current crisis is the result of the United States and western Europe ignoring Moscow's legitimate security concerns.    -AFP





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taliban sniper becomes Afghan mayor
A military instructor teaches a schoolboy shooting with Kalashnikov rifles
TMC sweeps civic polls, wins all four local bodies
Germany urges Russia to 'withdraw its troops' around Ukraine
'Deeply worried' UN chief says time to defuse Ukraine crisis
Putin, Scholz begin talks in Moscow over Ukraine security
Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell Canada protests
‘My chopper held up by Yuvraj in 2014’: Modi’s Swipe at Rahul


Latest News
Khairuzzaman’s extradition: Shariar says Malaysia to defend case for Bangladesh
BB issues new MFS regulations
Banks asked not to charge non-transactional fees on credit card before activation
Dhaka seeks Delhi’s buy-in on trilateral cooperation in hydropower
Putin says Russia does not want war
One arrested with drugs in Narayanganj
Search committee working to form another subservient EC: BNP
BNP's 'no' to all means no to democracy: Hasan
DU student murder: Life-term convict arrested after 10 years
Ethiopia parliament votes to lift state of emergency early
Most Read News
Malaysia High Court halts Khairuzzaman's deportation to Dhaka
Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end ongoing protests
Ukraine crisis: German Chancellor Scholz heads to Moscow
Gas supply in some Dhaka areas to remain suspended for 4 hrs
Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 34 more deaths
Online Graduates: Line between being feasible or miserable?
Dr Rubana Huq new VC of Asian University for Women
UEFA to reward fans with 30,000 free tickets for finals
Champagne sales hit record as fizz returns with pandemic recovery
Democracy or autocracy: Dilemma of the global people
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft