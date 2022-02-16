Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 February, 2022, 4:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Putin, Scholz begin talks in Moscow over Ukraine security

Published : Wednesday, 16 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attend a press conference following their meeting over Ukraine security at the Kremlin, in Moscow, on February 15. The Kremlin earlier confirmed a pullback of some Russian forces from Ukraine's borders but said the move was planned and stressed Russia would continue to move troops across the country as it saw fit. photo : AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attend a press conference following their meeting over Ukraine security at the Kremlin, in Moscow, on February 15. The Kremlin earlier confirmed a pullback of some Russian forces from Ukraine's borders but said the move was planned and stressed Russia would continue to move troops across the country as it saw fit. photo : AFP

MOSCOW, Feb 14: Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz began in Moscow Tuesday, the latest meeting in weeks of diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions over Ukraine.
"Unfortunately, we will devote a significant portion of our time to issues related to the situation in Europe and to security," including Ukraine, Putin said during opening remarks at the beginning of the talks.
Scholz's meeting with Putin comes a day after he travelled to Kyiv to shore up support for Ukraine during talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The meeting also follows a visit to Russia from French President Emmanuel Macron last week.
"It's clear that we now have to talk about the difficult situation regarding security in Europe," the German leader said at the onset of talks with Putin.
The Russian president said that energy issues would also be on the agenda.
Western countries have warned Moscow that they could impose sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 -- a controversial pipeline set to double supplies of Russian gas to Europe -- if Russia attacks Ukraine.
The Kremlin earlier Tuesday confirmed a pullback of some Russian forces from Ukraine's borders but said the move was planned and stressed Russia would continue to move troops across the country as it saw fit.
Western countries for weeks have been sounding the alarm over a build-up of Russian troops around Ukraine and a potential invasion, saying any military action would be met with sweeping economic penalties.    -AFP





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taliban sniper becomes Afghan mayor
A military instructor teaches a schoolboy shooting with Kalashnikov rifles
TMC sweeps civic polls, wins all four local bodies
Germany urges Russia to 'withdraw its troops' around Ukraine
'Deeply worried' UN chief says time to defuse Ukraine crisis
Putin, Scholz begin talks in Moscow over Ukraine security
Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell Canada protests
‘My chopper held up by Yuvraj in 2014’: Modi’s Swipe at Rahul


Latest News
Khairuzzaman’s extradition: Shariar says Malaysia to defend case for Bangladesh
BB issues new MFS regulations
Banks asked not to charge non-transactional fees on credit card before activation
Dhaka seeks Delhi’s buy-in on trilateral cooperation in hydropower
Putin says Russia does not want war
One arrested with drugs in Narayanganj
Search committee working to form another subservient EC: BNP
BNP's 'no' to all means no to democracy: Hasan
DU student murder: Life-term convict arrested after 10 years
Ethiopia parliament votes to lift state of emergency early
Most Read News
Malaysia High Court halts Khairuzzaman's deportation to Dhaka
Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end ongoing protests
Ukraine crisis: German Chancellor Scholz heads to Moscow
Gas supply in some Dhaka areas to remain suspended for 4 hrs
Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 34 more deaths
Online Graduates: Line between being feasible or miserable?
Dr Rubana Huq new VC of Asian University for Women
UEFA to reward fans with 30,000 free tickets for finals
Champagne sales hit record as fizz returns with pandemic recovery
Democracy or autocracy: Dilemma of the global people
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft