Wednesday, 16 February, 2022, 4:19 AM
Djokovic 'not anti-vax' but prepared to miss out on Grand Slam history

Published : Wednesday, 16 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, FEB 15: World number one Novak Djokovic has claimed he is not anti-vaccination but would rather skip Grand Slams than be forced to get a Covid jab.
The Serb was deported in extraordinary circumstances on the eve of last month's Australian Open where Rafael Nadal won a record 21st Grand Slam trophy to move ahead of Djokovic and Roger Federer on the all-time men's list.
Djokovic was asked in an interview with the BBC, published on Tuesday, if he would sacrifice taking part in Wimbledon and the French Open over his stance on the vaccine even if it meant he missed out on his chance to move ahead of his rivals and make history.
"Yes, that is the price that I'm willing to pay," Djokovic said.
"I am part of a very global sport that is played in a different location every single week, I understand the consequences of my decision.
"I was prepared not to go to Australia. I understand not being vaccinated today, I am unable to travel to most of the tournaments at the moment."
However, his road to defending his Wimbledon title seems clear because as of a few days ago the unvaccinated are no longer required to quarantine in Britain -- they just need to take a test before and after arrival.
The French Open in May, which he also won last year, could also be a possibility.
French Health Minister Olivier Veran said this month that unless there is another wave, the vaccination passport -- which is required for entry to sports venues among other public spaces -- will no longer be obligatory "well before July."
The most problematic tournament for Djokovic at the moment is the US Open, where a vaccination certificate is required.
There are also two high-profile tournaments coming up in the US -- Indian Wells from March 7 to 20 and the Miami Open, played from March 21 to April 3.
But Djokovic says his health comes above making history.
"Because the principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else," he said.
"I am trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can."
Djokovic said he did not want to be associated with the anti-vax movement, but supported an individual's right to choose.
"I was never against vaccination," he said, adding he had received vaccines as a child.     -AFP



