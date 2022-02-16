Smith says Test 'cherry on top' of England tour for Proteas women

LONDON, FEB 15: South Africa director of cricket Graeme Smith has said a first Test in over eight years for the Proteas women represented the "cherry on top" of a tour of England in June and July.

England and South Africa will compete in a multi-format series similar to the recent women's Ashes, where a thrilling drawn Test between Australia and England in Canberra led to calls for more women's Tests.

The Proteas series against England will begin with a one-off Test only the South Africa women's sixth such match since the turn of the century in Taunton, the headquarters of southwest county Somerset, starting on

June 27.

It will be South Africa's first four-day fixture since they faced India in 2014 and the first time in almost 20 years they have played a Test against England.

The teams will then play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20s, the last of which is scheduled for July 18.

The T20s will help both countries prepare for the Twenty20 women's cricket tournament that forms part of the multi-sport 2022 Commonwealth Games hosted in Birmingham, with England and South Africa also set to meet in

Group B.

In the limited-overs leg of the tour, the Proteas currently second in the ICC's women's ODI rankings will want to improve on their 2018 visit to England. Back then they lost a bilateral ODI campaign 2-1 before finishing third behind New Zealand and England in a T20 tri-series. -AFP





