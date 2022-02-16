Video
Wednesday, 16 February, 2022
Home Sports

Bangabandhu BPL 2022

Chattogram, Comilla to fight for final today

Published : Wednesday, 16 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Sports Reporter

Chattogram Challengers and Comilla Victorians will engage in the 2nd qualifier of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League 2022 today. The match will begin at 5:30pm at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.
Challengers had to sweat over to ensure top-four and had to wait till the last group stage match. They won five matches against as many defeats in round-robin league phase and beat Khulna Tigers by seven runs in the Eliminator to spot in the qualifier.
Victorians on the contrary, had six wins and one shared point in group stage and confirmed the qualifiers as the 2nd leading side but conceded a 10-run defeat against Fortune Barishal in the 1st Qualifier on Monday.
CVs are favourite in terms of stats since during group stage clashes, Victorians came out victorious against Challengers in both the occasions. They won the first engagement by nine wickets and the following one by 52 runs.
Regarding team strengths, Moeen Ali, Faf Du Plessis, Cameron Delport, Sunil Narine among the overseas players are the proven Victorians' game changers alongside local game makers like skipper Imrul Kayes, Liton Das and Mustafizur Rahman. The big names in the tent keep CVs clearly ahead of the CCs today.
Meanwhile, the 2nd leading scorer of the event Will Jacks will definitely claim the spotlight for Chattogram. Besides, Benny Howell, skipper Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain and Mehidy Miraz are the frontline performer for CCs.
The winning side of today's game will confirm their spot for the grand finale of the event slated for February 18 and will engage with Barishal to claim the title of the event.


« PreviousNext »

