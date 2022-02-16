Video
Only three teams to play SAFF U18 Women's football next month

Published : Wednesday, 16 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Sports Reporter

There will only be three teams playing the SAFF Under-18 Women's Championship scheduled to roll from 15 March in India.
The participating teams of the event this year are Bangladesh, India and Nepal.
But the previous events were participated by five to six teams. The 2021 event held in Dhaka was played by five teams. But the number is down to three this season.
As there are only three teams, the teams will face each other twice and there will be a total of six matches. The top point holders will be the champion of the event.
The JRD Tata Sports Complex, a 40,000-capacity stadium in Jamshedpur, India will be the venue of the SAFF Under-18 Women's event this time. The matches will be played from 15 to 25 March.
As per the schedule drafted by the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF), Nepal will face India in the opening match on 15 March while Bangladesh will meet Nepal in the second match on 17 March and face India in the third match on 19 March. India will meet Nepal once again in the fourth match on 21 March while Bangladesh will meet Nepal again in the fifth match on 23 March. The sixth and last match will be between Bangladesh and India on 25 March.
Bangladesh women clinched trophies of all of the two previous editions.


