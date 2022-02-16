Video
Wednesday, 16 February, 2022
Sports

Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2022

Twelve Afghan members tested C-19 positive

Published : Wednesday, 16 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Sports Reporter

File Photo of Afghanistan Cricket Team. photo: Courtesy

File Photo of Afghanistan Cricket Team. photo: Courtesy

Eight Cricketers of touring Afghanistan National team, three supporting staffs and a player's wife tested positive for Covid-19, which threaten the forthcoming three-match ODIs series against hosts Bangladesh starting on February 23.
A close BCB source confirmed the news to the Daily Observer on February 15.
A 23-member Afghanistan team arrived in Bangladesh on February 12 to play the three ODIs followed by two-match T20i series and flew to Sylhet for a week-long conditioning camp on the following day.
The formal tour however, will begin on February 19 and hence, the BCB is unwilling to make any comment of the issue.
The touring players though practiced on Tuesday at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium without those who were found Covid-19 positive. The affected players are in isolation and are under medication according to the Covid-19 protocols.
Afghanistan players will travel to Chattogram on February 19 after another Covid test.
The five bilateral matches of two distinct formats will be arranged in two venues in Dhaka and Chattogram. The three ODIs are slated to be held on February 23, 25 and 28 will be hosted by the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram while two T20i matches are scheduled on March 3 and 5 will be taken place at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.


