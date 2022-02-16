Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 February, 2022, 4:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Ex-lawmaker MA Awal  charge-sheeted

Published : Wednesday, 16 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent 

Detective Branch (DB) of police has filed charge-sheet against 15 people including former lawmaker of Lakshmipur-1 constituency and Islami Ganatantri Party Chairman MA Awal in a case lodged over the murder of one Shahin Uddin in capital's Pallabi area on May 16 in 2021.
Lower court's general registration wing Sub-Inspector Abdur Rouf said DB Inspector and Investigation Officer of the case Syed Iftekhar Hossain filed the charge-sheet on February 13. A lower court concerned is scheduled to hold a hearing on the matter on February 17.
The charge-sheeted accused are- MA Awal, Sumon Bepari, Titu, Kibria, Murad Hossain, Abu Taher, Ibrahim Sumon, Roki Talukder, Shafikul Islam, Tuhin Miah, Harun Ur Rashid, Tarikul Islam, Nur Mohammad, Hasan and Iqbal Hossain. Of the 15, apart from Sumon and Shafikul, all the other accused are behind bars now and nine of them have already given confessional statements in the case.
Shahin Uddin was brutally hacked to death in broad daylight on May 16, in front of his son after being called to resolve a land dispute. His mother Aklima Begum filed the case with Pallabi Police Station on May 17.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-lawmaker MA Awal  charge-sheeted
CAB protests water price hike
Gor, Bishwoshundori jointly receive best film award of 2020
Book lovers browse through books enthusiastically at a stall
Sgt Zahurul Haque’s death anniv observed
Govt turning Coast Guard into modern force: PM
Govt to subsidise ME- bound  workers’ air fare
20,000 small farmers benefitting from $5.77m NSVC project in 3 sub districts


Latest News
Khairuzzaman’s extradition: Shariar says Malaysia to defend case for Bangladesh
BB issues new MFS regulations
Banks asked not to charge non-transactional fees on credit card before activation
Dhaka seeks Delhi’s buy-in on trilateral cooperation in hydropower
Putin says Russia does not want war
One arrested with drugs in Narayanganj
Search committee working to form another subservient EC: BNP
BNP's 'no' to all means no to democracy: Hasan
DU student murder: Life-term convict arrested after 10 years
Ethiopia parliament votes to lift state of emergency early
Most Read News
Malaysia High Court halts Khairuzzaman's deportation to Dhaka
Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end ongoing protests
Ukraine crisis: German Chancellor Scholz heads to Moscow
Gas supply in some Dhaka areas to remain suspended for 4 hrs
Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 34 more deaths
Online Graduates: Line between being feasible or miserable?
Dr Rubana Huq new VC of Asian University for Women
UEFA to reward fans with 30,000 free tickets for finals
Champagne sales hit record as fizz returns with pandemic recovery
Democracy or autocracy: Dilemma of the global people
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft