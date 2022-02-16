Ex-lawmaker MA Awal  charge-sheeted

Detective Branch (DB) of police has filed charge-sheet against 15 people including former lawmaker of Lakshmipur-1 constituency and Islami Ganatantri Party Chairman MA Awal in a case lodged over the murder of one Shahin Uddin in capital's Pallabi area on May 16 in 2021.

Lower court's general registration wing Sub-Inspector Abdur Rouf said DB Inspector and Investigation Officer of the case Syed Iftekhar Hossain filed the charge-sheet on February 13. A lower court concerned is scheduled to hold a hearing on the matter on February 17.

The charge-sheeted accused are- MA Awal, Sumon Bepari, Titu, Kibria, Murad Hossain, Abu Taher, Ibrahim Sumon, Roki Talukder, Shafikul Islam, Tuhin Miah, Harun Ur Rashid, Tarikul Islam, Nur Mohammad, Hasan and Iqbal Hossain. Of the 15, apart from Sumon and Shafikul, all the other accused are behind bars now and nine of them have already given confessional statements in the case.

Shahin Uddin was brutally hacked to death in broad daylight on May 16, in front of his son after being called to resolve a land dispute. His mother Aklima Begum filed the case with Pallabi Police Station on May 17.