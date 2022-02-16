CAB protests water price hike

"It is possible to meet the deficit of Dhaka WASA by reducing corruption and unnecessary costs. But the director of the comporation Taqsem A Khan is increasing the price of water by imposing all the responsibility of mismanagement and corruption on the consumers," said the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB).

The CAB organised a webinar titled 'Protest against Unjust Water Rise Proposal' on Tuesday protesting the proposed hike in gas, electricity and water prices in the capital.

The key note paper mentioned, "Water prices have risen twice in the last two years in the meds of coronavirus pandemic period. Recently after the increase in the price of gas and electricity, now the Dhaka WASA wants to increase the price of water by 20 percent. "

The key note paper also added "They are giving excuse that, the price of water is being increased to raise the deficit of the government in this essential service sector. We think the adjustment can be made by reducing the company's unnecessary expenses to meet the deficit. There is no need for price increase."

According to the article, Dhaka WASA is showing a production cost of Tk 25 per thousand liters of water as the reason for the increase in the price of oil, gas and electricity. But they are selling this water at Tk 15. The government is subsidising rest Tk 10 for per thousand liters. CAB claimed, in this situation, the Dhaka WASA Managing Director Taqsem A Khan has chosen to reduce the subsidy by placing all the responsibility of his mismanagement and corruption on the consumers.

CAB President Golam Rahman said, "Allowing people to live in comfort is a feature of the welfare state. But the government wants to run the country as a business organisation. In the continuity of which, Dhaka WASA shows its benefits by imposing additional burden on people of the country."

Shamsul Alam, Senior Vice-President of CAB, said, "There was no specific policy on how much the prices of essential commodities like gas, electricity and water would go up. At present, the way in which the government companies are robbing the people by increasing the prices of gas, electricity and water is more than that of the East India Company." "Ignoring the plight of consumers implementing mega projects will bring dire consequences in the country," Sahamsul Alam added.







