Gor, Bishwoshundori jointly receive best film award of 2020

"Gor" (The Grave), and "Bishwoshundori" have jointly received the best film award of 2020.

The Information Ministry on Tuesday announced the names of the recipients for the National Film Awards, 2020 to recognise the contribution of artists in Bangladeshi films.

In 27 categories, some 32 persons have received the award for the year.

Renowned actress Anwara Begum and actor Raisul Islam Asad were named for 'Lifetime Achievement Awards' for the year for their tremendous contribution to the film industry.

This year, Siam Ahmed of 'Bishwosundari' and Rozalin Dipanwita Martin of 'Gor' were nominated as best actor and actress in a lead role in male and female categories respectively. Of the movies, 'Gor' was made with the donation given by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

The awards for the Best Film category will be given to 'Gor' jointly made by Gazi Rakayet Hossain and Faridur Reza Sagar and 'Bishwosundari' of Anjan Chowdhury Pintu. Gazi Rakayet of 'Gor' has been nominated for Best Film Director.

'Arang' of Jannatul Ferdous was selected for the award on Best Short Film category while 'Bangabandhur Rajnoitik Jibon o Bangladesher Ovyudoy (Political life of Bangabandhu and Emerging of Bangladesh)' of Syed Ashik Rahman was nominated for the award on Best Documentary category.

Fazlur Rahman Babu of Bishwosundari secured the award for Best Supporting Actor for second consecutive year. He was given the award also in 2019. Aparna Ghosh of Gondi was named for Best Supporting Actress. Sahid Hassan Misha (Misha Sawdagar) was nominated for the award of Best Actor in a negative role for 'Bir'. Mugdhata Morshed Riddhi of the same movie was selected for the Best Child Artist award. Shahadat Hossain Badhon of Gondi was given special award as child artist.

Belal Khan of Hridoy Jure was nominated the Best Music Director award while Md. Shahidur Rahman of Bishwosundari was selected for Best Dance Director award. Mahmudul Haque Imran was selected for best singer in male category while Dilshad Nahar Kona of Bishwosundari and Somnur Monir Konal of Bir were selected for best singer in female category.

Kabir Bokul of Bishwosundari was selected as Best Lyricist while Mahmudul Haque Imran was nominated as Best Music Composer.







