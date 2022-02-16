Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 February, 2022, 4:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Sgt Zahurul Haque’s death anniv observed

Published : Wednesday, 16 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Air Force observed the 53rd death anniversary of martyred Sergeant Zahurul Haque with due solemnity on Tuesday.
On this day in 1969, Sergeant Zahurul Haque, a Bengali member of the then Pakistan Air Force was killed by the Pakistan Army while being detained for Agartala conspiracy case in Dhaka Cantonment, according to ISPR. Sergeant Zahurul Haque was a free-spirited patriotic soldier. He was arrested on December 1967 in the Agartala conspiracy case filed by the Pakistan government and kept in the Dhaka Central Jail.
The case was later renamed as 'State versus Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Others'. In this case Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was mentioned as the 1st accused and martyred Sergeant Zahurul Haque was mentioned as the 17th accused.
Under the Air Force Act, Sergeant Zahurul Haque was later held captive in Dhaka Cantonment. Ayub Khan was forced to withdraw the Agartala conspiracy case in the face of the mass uprising in 1969.
But at the same time, Sergeant Zahurul Haque was shot dead by soldier of Pakistani Army while he was detained in Dhaka Cantonment on 15 February 1969. In recognition of his outstanding contribution for the liberation of the country, a student hall of Dhaka University was named after 'Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall' and Bangladesh Air Force Base in Chittagong was named after Bangladesh Air Force Base Zahurul Haque in 1982.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-lawmaker MA Awal  charge-sheeted
CAB protests water price hike
Gor, Bishwoshundori jointly receive best film award of 2020
Book lovers browse through books enthusiastically at a stall
Sgt Zahurul Haque’s death anniv observed
Govt turning Coast Guard into modern force: PM
Govt to subsidise ME- bound  workers’ air fare
20,000 small farmers benefitting from $5.77m NSVC project in 3 sub districts


Latest News
Khairuzzaman’s extradition: Shariar says Malaysia to defend case for Bangladesh
BB issues new MFS regulations
Banks asked not to charge non-transactional fees on credit card before activation
Dhaka seeks Delhi’s buy-in on trilateral cooperation in hydropower
Putin says Russia does not want war
One arrested with drugs in Narayanganj
Search committee working to form another subservient EC: BNP
BNP's 'no' to all means no to democracy: Hasan
DU student murder: Life-term convict arrested after 10 years
Ethiopia parliament votes to lift state of emergency early
Most Read News
Malaysia High Court halts Khairuzzaman's deportation to Dhaka
Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end ongoing protests
Ukraine crisis: German Chancellor Scholz heads to Moscow
Gas supply in some Dhaka areas to remain suspended for 4 hrs
Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 34 more deaths
Online Graduates: Line between being feasible or miserable?
Dr Rubana Huq new VC of Asian University for Women
UEFA to reward fans with 30,000 free tickets for finals
Champagne sales hit record as fizz returns with pandemic recovery
Democracy or autocracy: Dilemma of the global people
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft