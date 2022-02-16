Govt to subsidise ME- bound  workers’ air fare

The government has taken initiative to lessen the sufferings of Middle East-bound migrant workers of Bangladesh by providing necessary subsidy for their airfares considering unusual hike of its price.

The subsidy would be provided to the expatriates who have been facing financial hurdles due to the hike in airfare through the Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry, State Minister for Civil Aviation Md Mahbub Ali said on Tuesday.

The state minister made the remark while talking to reporters after inaugurating construction of the new terminal building and extension work at Sylhet International Airport.

He said, "Middle East-bound passengers are facing financial hurdles due to the hike in airfare. But the process of increasing plane fare is not limited to Bangladesh Biman; it's an international issue. So, there is nothing to do for the government."

The state minister said the workers are usually informed about their visas only four to five days before their flights. As a result, they have to buy tickets at high prices on short notice. The Expatriates' Welfare Ministry has been working on how the government can help these Middle East-bound expatriate workers through subsidy. It would be given through the ministry, he added.

About opening Sylhet-New York flights from Sylhet Airport, he said, "An inspection team from New York will be visiting Bangladesh from February 27. Hopefully, we will be able to start direct flights on New York-Sylhet route soon."











