

20,000 small farmers benefitting from $5.77m NSVC project in 3 sub districts

The project titled Nutrition Sensitive Value Chains for smallholder farmers (NSVC) and working on mobilization and capacity building of 800 producer groups consisting of 20,000 farmers including 65 female producers for a 6-year long term from September 2017 to June 2023.

According to project officials the Australian government through the Australian NGO Cooperation Program (ANCP) supported the NSVC project.

The sources said the World Vision has been working with its partner Unnayan Sangha, a local NGO to cover a total three thana including Jamalpur Sadr, Islampur and Dewanganj. The project will begin in Jamalpur Sadar, after which it will expand to Dewanganj and Islampur based on lessons learnt in Jamalpur Sadar. These lessons will enable the partner to replicate good practices in two sub districts. It is expected that a minimum of 3 to 6 months will be required to acquire learning lessons from the field.

Stephen Asim R Chatterjee, the project manager told the Daily Observer, "To improve nutrition status of young children, the project raised awareness of the mothers as well as community people through infant and young child feeding (IYCF) sessions. Through these sessions NSVC project raised awareness on issues, such as personal hygiene, sanitation, and the benefit of diversified food consumption for child, pregnant and lactating women."

He said, "We are providing counselling to mothers and caregivers to take care of child and pregnant mothers properly through home visits."

The project is organizing cooking demonstrations with mothers for increasing the knowledge and skills on cooking techniques of nutritious food preparation and presentation, he added.

Asim further said the rate of nutritious food consumption increased after working on the NSVC project from 23.3 per cent to 93 per cent according to the government data. The demand and knowledge increased consumption of nutrition food at family level from 40.2 per cent to 76.1 per cent and the increase in the rate of diversified food consumption from 12.7 per cent to 48.6 per cent according to government data.

Seema Khatun, a beneficiary from this project, told this correspondent, "We had no idea what to do during pregnancy. The NSVC project has given us knowledge about this. After giving birth to a baby, the mother has a lot of work to do, including breastfeeding for 6 months, and after that giving nutritious food according to the age."

Papia Akter, a beneficiary from this project said, "We meet once a month to raise awareness about baby nutrition. They teach us how to feed a baby from infancy to adulthood. We spread these teachings among the people of the area."

Chameli Akter, team leader of the project, said, "There is a lot of interest among the villagers to train their children on a balanced diet. We are training mothers on nutritious food. The mothers are getting better after feeding the children in this way. The rate of illness in children has decreased a lot. If someone is sick we go to the community clinic and get treatment. We are giving the mother nutritious food and good quality seeds of various vegetables. They are getting a lot of benefits."







