

FSIBL opens 4 sub-branches

First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) inaugurated 4sub-branches on February 15, 2022with a view to providing shariah based banking services to its clients, says a press release.The Sub branches are- Baunia Bazar Sub-branch atUttara, Dhaka, Osmania Puler Gora Sub-branch, Mohra, Chattogram, Barinagar Sub-branch, Barobazar, Jhenaidah and Jhaudanga Bazar Sub-branch, Kalaroa, Satkhira.Syed Waseque Md Ali, Managing Directorof the Bankinaugurated those sub-branches through video conference. Among others, Abdul Aziz andMd. Mustafa Khair, Additional Managing Director(s), Md. ZahurulHaque and Md. Masudur Rahman Shah,Deputy Managing Director(s) along with other high officials were present in the occasion. A DoaMahfil was organised in this regard.