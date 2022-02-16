

MTB Foundation partners with BizCare to support mangrove children project

The agreement was signed by Mohiuddin Babar, Chief Executive, BizCare and Samia Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer (Acting), MTB Foundation in presence of Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO, Rais Uddin Ahmad, Deputy Managing Director (DMD) and CAMLCO and Malik Muntasir Reza, Group Company Secretary of Mutual Trust Bank Ltd. (MTB) at a simple ceremony held at the bank's Corporate Head Office, Gulshan 1, Dhaka 1212 recently.

'The Mangrove Children' project aims to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the Sundarbans through environmental care, forest conservation, adaptation to climate change and waste management amongst the students of Kolbari Nekjania Secondary School in Munshiganj under Shyamnagar Upazila in Satkhira District. The partnership between MTB Foundation and BizCare will help run the Eco-Library and add solar-powered facilities in the school premises.





















