

IBBL hands over insurance claims for deceased employees

Presided over by Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, Dewan Nurul Islam, Vice Chairman of Padma Islami Life Insurance Limited was present in the programme as chief guest.

Humayun Bokhteyar, Chairman, Claim Committee and Morsed Alam Siddique, Chief Executive Officer of Padma Islami Life Insurance Limited, Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors of the Bank were present in the programme as special guest.

JQM Habibullah, FCS and Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Deputy Managing Directors of the Bank along with top executives and officials from both organizations were present on the occasion.





















