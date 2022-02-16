Cost-cutting Turkish Airlines boss to lead Air India

MUMBAI, Feb 15: A former Turkish Airlines boss who oversaw extensive cost-cutting, Ilker Ayci, was on Monday named as the new head of loss-making and newly-privatised Air India, owners Tata group said.

Ayci's appointment makes him the airline's first foreign CEO and Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran said in a statement he "would lead Air India into the new era".

Tea-to-steel conglomerate Tata bought back the flag carrier -- which it originally set up -- in a 180-billion-rupee ($2.4-billion) deal in January after 69 years under state ownership.

Once similarly state-owned, Turkish Airlines was privatised in the mid-2000s and subsequently transformed into a major international player, one of few global airlines to reliably make profits. AFP







