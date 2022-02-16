Video
realme launches Snapdragon 680-powered phone

Published : Wednesday, 16 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Business Desk

The fastest growing smartphone brand brand realme launched their comprehensively-upgraded smartphone 'realme 9i' on Monday, through a virtual launching event.  
In 2 variants, one with 6GB RAM (expandable up to 11GB) and 128GB ROM, realme 9i is available at BDT  19490 only and the other variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM will be available at BDT 17490. The buyers can choose from two colour options - Prism Blue and Prism Black, says a press release.
realme 9i is the first 4G smartphone equipped with the latest Snapdragon 680 processor. In fact, no other phone in this price segment with this latest processor is available in the market. Snapdragon is a suite of system on a chip semiconductor products for mobile devices designed and marketed by Qualcomm Technologies Inc
Owing to a fast processor, users can enjoy uninterrupted smartphone performance with this phone as this new chipset consumes 62% less power and affords 46% more performance than the 12nm processor.
realme 9i also features 33W dart charging solution in this segment. Users can charge their phone from 0-100% in just 70 minutes, creating convenience for the users. Equipped with a 5000mAh battery, realme 9i supports 48.4 hours phone calls.
Facilitated with 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ display, realme 9i supports five levels of refresh rate for seamless experience and power-saving performance. There is also Dual Stereo Speakers that provides high-quality sound experience for those who love music. With all these features and latest chipset, realme 9i is the best phone you can have in this price segment.
realme 9i looks very spectacular as it flaunts stereo prism design with 8-layer optical coating. The texture mold has more than 3000 prism-like line combinations. The prismatic texture in the light creates a visual feel of 'light in the movement'. Coming with a thickness of 8.4mm and weight of 190g, the phone feels thinner and lighter.   
There is something for the photography lovers as well. It comes with a 50MP Nightscape Camera to take ultra-clear photos. Other photography functions like Night Mode, Panoramic view, Time-lapse, Portrait Mode and AI Beauty are good enough to make your every capture as beautiful as you. At this price segment, this phone provides the best specifications.










