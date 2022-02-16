CSE GM wants budget to retain legalizing black money option

General Manager of Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) Md. Golam Farooq is for continuing the opportunity of investing black money in the capital market.

He made the demand during a pre-budget discussion for the fiscal year 2022-2023 (FY23) at the National Board of Revenue (NBR) conference room in the capital's Segunbagicha on Tuesday.

The NBR held discussions with officials of various financial institutions, insurance, leasing and merchant banks, Dhaka Stock Exchange and Chittagong Stock Exchange. The NBR customs member (customs policy) Masud Sadiq presided over the meeting.

Ghulam Farooq, in his pre-budget proposal, said that the proposed Income-tax Act-2022 has withdrawn the provision of not raising questions about the source of undisclosed funds in the capital market if the tax is paid at a fixed rate.

"We think the provision could be upheld. Because if this provision in the existing tax law is kept intact, different categories of taxpayers will be able to invest their legitimately earned undisclosed money in the capital market. I think the risk of money laundering will decrease with the increase in government revenue", he said.

In response to this proposal, Masood Sadiq said, "When the issue of undisclosed income is raised from different angles at different times, then you are not available. Nothing is said from your forum then."

In the budget for the current financial year it is said regardless of the prevailing law anyone with giving 10 per cent tax on investments of undisclosed money in land, buildings, flats and apartments and cash, bank deposits, savings, bond or if any of securities will not be asked any question about sourcing of the money by the authority.

During the discussion, M Saifur Rahman Majumder, Chief Operating Officer of Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited, demanded withdrawal of tax applicable on interest earned on all types of bonds in his proposal to expand the bond market.

He also proposed tax rebates for investing in listed shares, mutual funds or debentures, cash dividends received from mutual funds or unit funds, income tax-free, raising the tax-free dividend limit, and reducing the tax rate on listed companies.

On the other hand, the Bangladesh Insurance Association demanded a 5 per cent gain tax deduction on life insurance policyholders. It is also proposed to increase the corporate tax rate of insurance companies to 35 per cent for non-life insurance companies and 30 per cent for life insurance companies without keeping it equal to that of bank companies.

NBR member (VAT policy) Zakia Sultana and member (income tax policy) Sams Uddin Ahmed were present at the pre budget discussion meeting.
























