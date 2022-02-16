Cash outside banking system remains high

The amount of cash outside the banking system is high this moment as people are keeping additional cash in their hands amid the outbreak of covid-19 despite reopening of business activities.

It is also noticeable that the amount of cash outside banks or cash in hands was the highest when the country was under strict lockdown restricting public movement and business activities to contain the pandemic. People tended to retain more cash money in their hands during the restriction periods as the shutdown included a limited-scale banking along with controlled movement, said experts and bankers.

They said an increased amount of cash in hands had limited money circulation in the banking system. Bangladesh Bank (BB) data showed that the amount of cash outside the banking system stood at Tk 2,08,296.4 crore in November 2021.

The amount was Tk 1,58,917.6 crore in January 2020, two month before the beginning of the pandemic. The amount, however, had gradually increased to Tk 2,10,983.8 crore following the imposition of strict restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Afterwards, the amount dropped to Tk 1,85,741.9 crore in January 2021. The amount jumped again up to Tk 2,27,042.9 crore in July 2021 when the country was under strict restrictions.

A newly appointed Bangladesh Bank Senior Officer told The Daily Observer that the amount of cash outside banks usually rose when the amount of excess liquidity in the banks increased. It seems that the sales of US dollars could not reduce excess liquidity in banking system, he said.

The central bank during this fiscal year 2021-22 has already injected or sold $3.15 billion in the banking system and the sales reduced the amount of issued currency by around Tk 27,000 crore.

As a result of the high amount of cash outside banks, the growth of money supply would be lower, he said, adding that the money multiplier effect would be low.

In December 2019, when the amount of currency outside banks or cash in hands was Tk 1,56,583 crore, the money multiplier was 5.16 against the reserve money of Tk 2,50,911.90 crore.

However, the money multiplier dropped to 4.48 against the reserve money of Tk 3,48,071.80 crore in June 2021 when the amount of currency outside banks or cash in hands was Tk 2,09,517.70 crore. In November 2021, the money multiplier stood at 4.82 as the cash outside banks stood at Tk 2,08,296.4 crore.

The amount of issued currency stood at Tk 2,27,017.06 crore in November 2021 from Tk 1,73,352.30 crore as the central bank pumped money in the banking system in various forms after the outbreak of coronavirus in March 2020.

Apart from the money multiplier issue, transactions in cash also hinder tax collection of the government along with facilitating illegal money transactions, bankers said. The more money remains outside the banking system, the more money transactions would take place in cash, they said.























