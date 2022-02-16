Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 February, 2022, 4:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Cash outside banking system remains high

Published : Wednesday, 16 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Correspondent

The amount of cash outside the banking system is high this moment as people are keeping additional cash in their hands amid the outbreak of covid-19 despite reopening of business activities.
It is also noticeable that the amount of cash outside banks or cash in hands was the highest when the country was under strict lockdown restricting public movement and business activities to contain the pandemic. People tended to retain more cash money in their hands during the restriction periods as the shutdown included a limited-scale banking along with controlled movement, said experts and bankers.
They said an increased amount of cash in hands had limited money circulation in the banking system. Bangladesh Bank (BB) data showed that the amount of cash outside the banking system stood at Tk 2,08,296.4 crore in November 2021.
The amount was Tk 1,58,917.6 crore in January 2020, two month before the beginning of the pandemic. The amount, however, had gradually increased to Tk 2,10,983.8 crore following the imposition of strict restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Afterwards, the amount dropped to Tk 1,85,741.9 crore in January 2021. The amount jumped again up to Tk 2,27,042.9 crore in July 2021 when the country was under strict restrictions.
A newly appointed Bangladesh Bank Senior Officer told The Daily Observer that the amount of cash outside banks usually rose when the amount of excess liquidity in the banks increased. It seems that the sales of US dollars could not reduce excess liquidity in banking system, he said.
The central bank during this fiscal year 2021-22 has already injected or sold $3.15 billion in the banking system and the sales reduced the amount of issued currency by around Tk 27,000 crore.
As a result of the high amount of cash outside banks, the growth of money supply would be lower, he said, adding that the money multiplier effect would be low.
In December 2019, when the amount of currency outside banks or cash in hands was Tk 1,56,583 crore, the money multiplier was 5.16 against the reserve money of Tk 2,50,911.90 crore.
However, the money multiplier dropped to 4.48 against the reserve money of Tk 3,48,071.80 crore in June 2021 when the amount of currency outside banks or cash in hands was Tk 2,09,517.70 crore. In November 2021, the money multiplier stood at 4.82 as the cash outside banks stood at Tk 2,08,296.4 crore.
The amount of issued currency stood at Tk 2,27,017.06 crore in November 2021 from Tk 1,73,352.30 crore as the central bank pumped money in the banking system in various forms after the outbreak of coronavirus in March 2020.
Apart from the money multiplier issue, transactions in cash also hinder tax collection of the government along with facilitating illegal money transactions, bankers said. The more money remains outside the banking system, the more money transactions would take place in cash, they said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FSIBL opens 4 sub-branches
MTB Foundation partners with BizCare to support mangrove children project
IBBL hands over insurance claims for deceased employees
Business Event
Cost-cutting Turkish Airlines boss to lead Air India
realme launches Snapdragon 680-powered phone
CSE GM wants budget to retain legalizing black money option
Cash outside banking system remains high


Latest News
Khairuzzaman’s extradition: Shariar says Malaysia to defend case for Bangladesh
BB issues new MFS regulations
Banks asked not to charge non-transactional fees on credit card before activation
Dhaka seeks Delhi’s buy-in on trilateral cooperation in hydropower
Putin says Russia does not want war
One arrested with drugs in Narayanganj
Search committee working to form another subservient EC: BNP
BNP's 'no' to all means no to democracy: Hasan
DU student murder: Life-term convict arrested after 10 years
Ethiopia parliament votes to lift state of emergency early
Most Read News
Malaysia High Court halts Khairuzzaman's deportation to Dhaka
Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end ongoing protests
Ukraine crisis: German Chancellor Scholz heads to Moscow
Gas supply in some Dhaka areas to remain suspended for 4 hrs
Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 34 more deaths
Online Graduates: Line between being feasible or miserable?
Dr Rubana Huq new VC of Asian University for Women
UEFA to reward fans with 30,000 free tickets for finals
Champagne sales hit record as fizz returns with pandemic recovery
Democracy or autocracy: Dilemma of the global people
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft