Oracle brings new logistics to help clients reduce costs, risks

To help organizations increase efficiency and value across their global supply chains, Oracle today announced new logistics management capabilities within Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM).

The updates to Oracle Fusion Cloud Transportation Management and Oracle Fusion Cloud Global Trade Management can help organizations reduce costs and risk, improve customer experience, and become more adaptable to business disruptions, says a press release.

The unpredictability of the past two years has created major logistics-related challenges for organizations as they navigate large fluctuations in supply and demand and major disruptions to their distribution networks.

This has resulted in rising logistics costs and has also impacted organizations' relationships with customers - in fact, a recent Oracle survey found that 87 percent of people have been negatively impacted by supply chain issues over the past year.

"Western Digital has multiple manufacturing locations in the U.S. and Asia, handling more than half a million shipments every year. Our supply chain ecosystem is extremely complex with multiple end markets each having unique service needs, and the disruptive events of the past two years added to that complexity on an exponential scale," said Joseph Hodges, Director of Logistics Center of Excellence, Western Digital.

"With Oracle Transportation Management as our foundation we have been able to streamline logistics processes and customer support, quickly achieving significant results - including reducing cost and service disruption through expansion of our partner base, implementing on-demand spot bidding, and dynamically shifting modes while operating with 90 percent touch-free automation in the last fiscal year.

"In addition, Oracle Transportation Management's built-in machine learning capabilities have helped improve ETA accuracy from 64 percent to 93 percent, which is an invaluable result in terms of an improved customer experience."

Oracle Transportation Management and Oracle Global Trade Management are continuously innovating to help organizations address logistics management challenges.










