Wednesday, 16 February, 2022, 4:16 AM
Bata launches Sneaker Fest 2022

Published : Wednesday, 16 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Business Desk

The renowned shoe brand Bata launched this year's Sneaker Fest 2022 with the theme "New Styles for Cool Comfort"- A collection that includes freshly designed comfortable and stylish sneakers, says a press release.
Farhan Ahmed Jovan and Safa Kabir, two young celebrities who are widely popular right now amongst the country's youth, were the ambassadors of this year's 'Sneaker Fest 2022 adding to the vibrant image of the campaign.  
Along with that, Bata on-boarded 10 new young micro-influencers in the 'Sneaker Fest 2022' campaign who showcased the new sneaker collection through their contents on social media.
Bata also organised an indoor concert called 'Bata Rockway with Dhaka Broadcast' on January 7 which was held at the National Liberation War Museum as part of their campaign. This was the first indie concert of the year where a new generation of popular and emerging indie bands of Bangladesh performed.
Another leg of the "Sneaker Fest 2022" campaign was 'Bata Live Hours'- a live shopping event from the brand's Facebook and YouTube page.  During the "Bata Live Hours" session customers got a chance to buy their favorite sneakers with exciting flat deals and to win prizes by participating in the live quiz contest.
Overall, the "Sneaker Fest 2022" campaign came out as a success as Bata was able to attract the fashion-conscious Gen-Z and blend with their lifestyle.


