

LankaBangla, BeshiDeshi to promote BD made products

Lankabangla Finance will be supporting trainings, fairs and other opportunities for grooming small and medium entrepreneurs under the BeshiDeshi platform, according to the MoU.

BeshiDeshi is an online marketplace facilitating Bangladeshi artisans who sell their products to potential customer at home and abroad.

Currently BeshiDeshi holds an impressive variety of more than 25,000 Bangladeshi products in 200+ categories sold by more than a 1,000 handpicked artisans through their platform.

Md Kamruzzaman Khan, head of SME; Nurul Islam, head of Small Business; Hanium Maria Chowdhury, head of Women Entrepreneur Development Unit of LankaBangla Finance Ltd, were present during the event along with the CEO and founder of BeshiDeshi Zeeshan Mazumder Khurshid.





