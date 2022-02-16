vivo’s Iconic V23 5G now available in BD

The new vivo smartphone V23 5G was recently released globally and also in the Bangladesh market in a grandiose event on Facebook, attended by star musicians and TV personalities.

The smartphone comes in two colour variants, the Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black. The V23 5G is retailed for Tk 39,990 in Bangladesh. After two years' worth of cross-industry and cross-discipline research, the color-changing surface material was developed for the V23 5G, says a press release. The Sunshine Gold variant goes from light ice blue and pink orange finish to a blue-green gradient look, after about 30 seconds under the sun and will slowly turn back to its original shade after some time.

One of the highlights for the smartphone would be its selfie camera, 50MP AF Portrait Selfie. It is equipped with 50megapixel capabilities, making it the highest megapixel in front camera in the market.

















