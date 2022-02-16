MSI to unveil 12th gen gaming laptop in BD

MSI, the innovative Taiwanese computing manufacturer in gaming, creator, and business laptops, proudly reveals its new lineup of laptops equipped with the latest 12th Gen Intel® H series processors.

It is the first brand to bring in the 12th Gen product lineup to Bangladesh. MSI demonstrated their determination and vision for the coming era of the metaverse.

The new laptops boasting the Meta-ready logo are equipped with Intel® CoreTM i7 or above processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or above, for anyone who'd like to experience Metaverse-compatible performance. The new range of laptops are now available in Bangladesh, says a press release.























