Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 February, 2022, 4:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asia markets drop but signs of easing Ukraine tensions lift Europe

Published : Wednesday, 16 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

HONG KONG, Feb 15: Asian markets mostly fell again Tuesday on fears that Russia is about to invade Ukraine, but early signs that tensions could be easing boosted European stocks and sent oil prices down.
Equities have been in turmoil after US national security advisor Jake Sullivan warned last week that Russia could storm into Ukraine "any day now", having amassed more than 100,000 troops on its border in recent weeks.
Western powers have drawn up a series of tough sanctions against Moscow in the event of an invasion but there is a big worry that such a move would have economic consequences since the two countries are key sources of vital commodities including oil, gas and wheat.
The price of each of them has soared in recent weeks.
However, while Washington continues to fret, there was a glimmer of hope that recent diplomatic efforts could pay off, with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov saying there was "always a chance" for agreement with the West.
In a televised meeting, he told President Vladimir Putin that talks with US and European leaders showed enough of an opening for progress on his goals, adding: "I would suggest continuing."
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was due in Moscow on Tuesday for talks with Putin.
Hopes were also given a lift after a Russian defence ministry spokesman said some forces on the border were beginning to return to their bases.
"The geopolitical risks still remain elevated as Russian troops remain at the Ukrainian border, but the risk of military conflict happening this week appears to have eased," said OANDA's Edward Moya.
The exchange between Putin and Lavrov improved the mood on markets slightly, helping Wall Street off its intra-day lows, though all three main indexes ended in negative territory for a second day.
London, Paris and Frankfurt all rose in early trade.
Earlier, Tokyo retreated as investors brushed off data showing Japan's economy rebounded in the final three months of 2021, while there were also losses in Hong Kong, Sydney, Singapore, Seoul, Wellington, Taipei and Manila, but Shanghai, Mumbai, Bangkok and Jakarta edged up. Oil prices fell around two percent at one point before paring the losses, though they remain at more than seven-year highs and within touching distance of $100 a barrel.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FSIBL opens 4 sub-branches
MTB Foundation partners with BizCare to support mangrove children project
IBBL hands over insurance claims for deceased employees
Business Event
Cost-cutting Turkish Airlines boss to lead Air India
realme launches Snapdragon 680-powered phone
CSE GM wants budget to retain legalizing black money option
Cash outside banking system remains high


Latest News
Khairuzzaman’s extradition: Shariar says Malaysia to defend case for Bangladesh
BB issues new MFS regulations
Banks asked not to charge non-transactional fees on credit card before activation
Dhaka seeks Delhi’s buy-in on trilateral cooperation in hydropower
Putin says Russia does not want war
One arrested with drugs in Narayanganj
Search committee working to form another subservient EC: BNP
BNP's 'no' to all means no to democracy: Hasan
DU student murder: Life-term convict arrested after 10 years
Ethiopia parliament votes to lift state of emergency early
Most Read News
Malaysia High Court halts Khairuzzaman's deportation to Dhaka
Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end ongoing protests
Ukraine crisis: German Chancellor Scholz heads to Moscow
Gas supply in some Dhaka areas to remain suspended for 4 hrs
Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 34 more deaths
Online Graduates: Line between being feasible or miserable?
Dr Rubana Huq new VC of Asian University for Women
UEFA to reward fans with 30,000 free tickets for finals
Champagne sales hit record as fizz returns with pandemic recovery
Democracy or autocracy: Dilemma of the global people
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft