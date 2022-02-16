Asia markets drop but signs of easing Ukraine tensions lift Europe

HONG KONG, Feb 15: Asian markets mostly fell again Tuesday on fears that Russia is about to invade Ukraine, but early signs that tensions could be easing boosted European stocks and sent oil prices down.

Equities have been in turmoil after US national security advisor Jake Sullivan warned last week that Russia could storm into Ukraine "any day now", having amassed more than 100,000 troops on its border in recent weeks.

Western powers have drawn up a series of tough sanctions against Moscow in the event of an invasion but there is a big worry that such a move would have economic consequences since the two countries are key sources of vital commodities including oil, gas and wheat.

The price of each of them has soared in recent weeks.

However, while Washington continues to fret, there was a glimmer of hope that recent diplomatic efforts could pay off, with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov saying there was "always a chance" for agreement with the West.

In a televised meeting, he told President Vladimir Putin that talks with US and European leaders showed enough of an opening for progress on his goals, adding: "I would suggest continuing."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was due in Moscow on Tuesday for talks with Putin.

Hopes were also given a lift after a Russian defence ministry spokesman said some forces on the border were beginning to return to their bases.

"The geopolitical risks still remain elevated as Russian troops remain at the Ukrainian border, but the risk of military conflict happening this week appears to have eased," said OANDA's Edward Moya.

The exchange between Putin and Lavrov improved the mood on markets slightly, helping Wall Street off its intra-day lows, though all three main indexes ended in negative territory for a second day.

London, Paris and Frankfurt all rose in early trade.

Earlier, Tokyo retreated as investors brushed off data showing Japan's economy rebounded in the final three months of 2021, while there were also losses in Hong Kong, Sydney, Singapore, Seoul, Wellington, Taipei and Manila, but Shanghai, Mumbai, Bangkok and Jakarta edged up. Oil prices fell around two percent at one point before paring the losses, though they remain at more than seven-year highs and within touching distance of $100 a barrel. -AFP







