Wednesday, 16 February, 2022, 4:15 AM
Ad-din Foundation buys first Bell 505 helicopters in BD

Published : Wednesday, 16 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Ad-din Foundation, a private non-profit organisation serving the underprivileged, has bought two Bell 505 helicopters - first in Bangladesh - from Bell Textron Inc, a Textron Inc company.
The helicopters will be used for patient transfers between the eight hospitals that Ad-din operates across the country, medical evacuations, and corporate transport, reads a press release issued in this regard.
"The sale of the first two Bell 505 helicopters in Bangladesh show that organisations globally recognise the flexibility and efficiency that the Bell 505 can bring to their respective missions," said Lane Evans, director, Bell 505 sales.
"We are proud that Ad-din has chosen the Bell 505 for its medical and corporate missions, and we look forward to providing the support it needs to launch its helicopter operations."
The Bell 505 is ideal for private charters, corporate executives, medical evacuations, utilities, public safety, pilot training, and more. The light single-engine helicopter offers a rare combination of rugged high performance, superior fuel efficiency, and a low cost of acquisition and operation.
With the only dual-channel FADEC engine in its class, the helicopter has plenty of power at high altitudes. Additionally, the high-tech G1000H NXi all-glass flight deck lowers pilot workload while the panoramic windows provide great visibility for all seats.
There are more than 360 Bell aircraft in operation across six continents, logging more than 100,000 global fleet hours, the release furthered.


