Govt to set up 196 food grain silos in 53 districts

The government has taken a plan to set up 196 warehouses in 53 districts of the country at a cost of Tk 792 crore to ensure safe storage of food grains. The government will provide the entire funding.

Under the plan, 35,650 tonnes of food grains will be procured for storage, 50 moisture stabilizers will be installed, 10 vehicles will be procured for the officials and manpower will be recruited.

The project will be implemented by directorate of food by December 2024 following approval in the next meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC). Under the project, training of 40 local people has been proposed at a cost of Tk 60 lakh.

Besides, foreign training has been proposed for 30 people at a cost of Tk 2.70 crore. However, the working paper of the PEC meeting said details of the training and its rationale could be discussed at the PEC meeting.

At the same time, it has been proposed to spend Tk 18 crore for the consultant in implementing the project.

The Planning Commission sources say it would be inappropriate to approve such an average expenditure or allocation. There is a need to rationally reduce consultants cost and it be discussed in details in the project proposal at the PEC meeting.

Such a proposal has been made in the project titled 'Construction of new food warehouses and ancillary facilities in different strategic places of the country'. However, the Planning Commission is going to question the rationale of this expenditure. The concerned people will have to give a logical explanation in this regard at the PEC meeting scheduled for this week.

Planning Minister MA Mannan has taken skeptically the foreign tour component of the project. "Waste is not acceptable in any way; he said adding development projects have become one of the major sources of waste of money.

"I do not support allocating any money for picnics in the name of training or educational tours unless absolutely necessary. We are aware of this. We have to be more active. "

In the project proposal, the Ministry of Food has said Bangladesh is one of the most populous countries in the world and vulnerable to climate change. This is a country of about 16 crore people.

The government goal is to provide adequate food and nutrition to the people. This is why the government procures food grains (paddy, rice, wheat) under domestic and foreign procurement activities.

These foods are stored in various food warehouses such as LSD (Local Supply Depot), CSD (Central Supply Depot) and Silo (Large Food Archive) and distributed to the people.

At present there are 6 silos, 12 CSDs and 635 LSDs under the Food Department. The total capacity of these is 21.80 lakh tonnes. The target is to increase this capacity to 37 lakh tonnes by 2025 in phases.

In addition, existing warehouses are made suitable for storage of food grains through annual repairs and maintenance. Besides, food warehouses were constructed in different parts of the country implementing various projects.





















