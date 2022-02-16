Video
Xiaomi launches its 2nd local-made smartphone

Published : Wednesday, 16 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Business Correspondent

Leading global smartphone giant Xiaomi announced the launch of its second locally made smartphone - Redmi 10 (2022) edition on Tuesday. Previously, it launched Redmi 9A from its local factory. With the launch of new Redmi smartphone, Xiaomi has strengthened its 'Make in Bangladesh' journey.
The smartphone are now available in two elegant colours - Carbon Grey and Sea Blue across all authorised Xiaomi Stores in Bangladesh. The retail price is BDT 14,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant, BDT 16,999 for 6GB+128GB, respectively.
Redmi 10 (2022) is embodied with attractive features to deliver performance and exceed expectations. It has an outstanding 50MP camera for high-resolution shots and FHD+ resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate, says a press release.
On this occasion, Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country Manager, Xiaomi Bangladesh said, " Following the massive success of the first locally made entry-level smartphone Redmi 9A, we are hopeful that the mid-range powerhouse - Redmi 10 (2022) version will also be a fan favourite in the Bangladeshi market."
The 50MP ultra-high-resolution primary camera takes snapshots with phenomenal details. Accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor, Xiaomi Redmi 10 (2022) will give users the freedom to capture precious moments with flair. Wonderful Display Experience
Redmi 10 (2022) comes with a large 6.5" DotDisplay screen with FHD+ resolution, while a 90Hz refresh rate ensures a smooth and fluid experience when playing games or simply scrolling.













