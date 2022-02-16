Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 February, 2022, 4:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks fall for 2nd running day on profit taking

Published : Wednesday, 16 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Business Correspondent

Stocks fall for 2nd running day on profit taking

Stocks fall for 2nd running day on profit taking

Stocks fell for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as the dominant small investors booked profit on the previous gains edging down lead indices on the country's both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE fell by 23.96 points or 0.34 per cent to 7,036 while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also fell 7.87 points to 2,589. But the DSE Shariah Index edged up a by 0.15 point to close at 1,520.
Turnover  stood at Tk 12.31 billion, which was 0.88 per cent lower than the previous day's tally of Tk 12.42 billion. Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 379 issues traded, 221 declined, 112 advanced and 46 issues remained unchanged on the DSE.
A total number of 233,310 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 236.50 million securities. The market capitalisation of the DSE dropped to Tk 5,645 billion on Tuesday, down from Tk 5,652 billion in the previous session.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) dropped 102 points to 20,602 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) eroded 62 points to close at 12,370.
Of the issues traded, 182 declined, 83 advanced and 35 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 9.91 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 310 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FSIBL opens 4 sub-branches
MTB Foundation partners with BizCare to support mangrove children project
IBBL hands over insurance claims for deceased employees
Business Event
Cost-cutting Turkish Airlines boss to lead Air India
realme launches Snapdragon 680-powered phone
CSE GM wants budget to retain legalizing black money option
Cash outside banking system remains high


Latest News
Khairuzzaman’s extradition: Shariar says Malaysia to defend case for Bangladesh
BB issues new MFS regulations
Banks asked not to charge non-transactional fees on credit card before activation
Dhaka seeks Delhi’s buy-in on trilateral cooperation in hydropower
Putin says Russia does not want war
One arrested with drugs in Narayanganj
Search committee working to form another subservient EC: BNP
BNP's 'no' to all means no to democracy: Hasan
DU student murder: Life-term convict arrested after 10 years
Ethiopia parliament votes to lift state of emergency early
Most Read News
Malaysia High Court halts Khairuzzaman's deportation to Dhaka
Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end ongoing protests
Ukraine crisis: German Chancellor Scholz heads to Moscow
Gas supply in some Dhaka areas to remain suspended for 4 hrs
Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 34 more deaths
Online Graduates: Line between being feasible or miserable?
Dr Rubana Huq new VC of Asian University for Women
UEFA to reward fans with 30,000 free tickets for finals
Champagne sales hit record as fizz returns with pandemic recovery
Democracy or autocracy: Dilemma of the global people
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft