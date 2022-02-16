

Stocks fall for 2nd running day on profit taking

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE fell by 23.96 points or 0.34 per cent to 7,036 while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also fell 7.87 points to 2,589. But the DSE Shariah Index edged up a by 0.15 point to close at 1,520.

Turnover stood at Tk 12.31 billion, which was 0.88 per cent lower than the previous day's tally of Tk 12.42 billion. Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 379 issues traded, 221 declined, 112 advanced and 46 issues remained unchanged on the DSE.

A total number of 233,310 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 236.50 million securities. The market capitalisation of the DSE dropped to Tk 5,645 billion on Tuesday, down from Tk 5,652 billion in the previous session.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) dropped 102 points to 20,602 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) eroded 62 points to close at 12,370.

Of the issues traded, 182 declined, 83 advanced and 35 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 9.91 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 310 million.









