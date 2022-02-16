

BD offers free or preferential trade agreement to Canada

He expressed his willingness during a virtual meeting between with Canadian Minister for International Development Harjit Sajjan on Monday, on the 50th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The two ministers discussed a wide range of issues encompassing Rohingya crisis, Bangladesh's graduation from LDC status, and promotion of bilateral trade and investment, says a press release of the Foreign Ministry.

Noting that Canada and Bangladesh are enjoying very close and congenial relations, the two ministers underscored that two countries need to further consolidate the bilateral ties.

In the area of economic cooperation, the two ministers agreed that the recently established joint working group namely "Blue Ribbon" and assembling private sector representatives of two countries would positively contribute in promoting trade and investment.

Foreign Minister Momen, depicting the huge opportunity of investment in 100 Special Economic Zones and 28 High Tech Parks in Bangladesh as well as young and energetic workforce and lucrative investment package, urged for larger Canadian investment, reads the statement.

In this connection, Bangladesh Foreign Minister mentioned ICT as an emerging area in Bangladesh, and opined that Canada may make investment in this sector also. Bangladesh Foreign Minister depicted the socio-economic progress Bangladesh has achieved in the last one decade.

AK Abdul Momen urged Minister Sajjan to undertake his postponed visit to Bangladesh soon, especially during the ongoing Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.

Mentionable, Canadian Minister's scheduled visit to Bangladesh in December 2021 was postponed due to the deterioration of the pandemic situation globally.

Bangladesh foreign minister emphasised on the need of Head of Government level visit, especially in the context of 50-year celebration of Independence.

He also expressed satisfaction about the progress made in opening direct flight between Dhaka and Toronto, underscoring that this would enhance business and people-to-people contact, adds the release.

Noting that the number of Bangladeshi students studying in Canada is increasing, he requested to include Bangladesh in the Student Direct Stream (SDS) programme.

Foreign Minister Momen also appreciated recent Canadian donation of Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh.

He also expressed Bangladesh's strong expectation that Nur Chowdhury, the convicted killer of the Father of the Nation, would be deported from Canada to Bangladesh, underscoring that this would ensure justice and rule of law.

Canadian International Development minister appreciated Bangladesh's impressive economic progress in recent years, including the LDC graduation, added the statement.

He assured that he would discuss with Canadian Trade Minister about the possibility of extension of DFQF till 2030 and about the possibility of signing FTA or PTA.

He noted that, like Bangladesh, Canada also likes to continue peaceful role; and two countries should utilise economic cooperation opportunities, said the release.

He also expressed his willingness to visit Bangladesh as soon as possible, on which Bangladesh Foreign Minister Informed Minister Sajjan that he can visit Bangladesh any time in the near future, based on his convenience.





