Ukraine hints at concessions to Russia as Scholz heads to region

Published : Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 205

LONDON, Feb 14: Ukraine's ambassador to Britain on Monday backtracked on remarks suggesting that Kyiv would reconsider its attempt to join NATO as Russia masses a huge force within striking distance of its neighbour, but said other concessions could be on offer.
The Kremlin said that if Ukraine renounced its aspiration to join the US-European military alliance, that would significantly help address Russia's concerns, and that President Vladimir Putin would meet his foreign and defence ministers on Monday.
A day after Washington said Russia could now invade Ukraine at any time on a surprise pretext, the
Group of Seven large Western economies (G7) warned Russia of "massive" economic consequences if it did so, and promised Ukraine swift support.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz flew to Kyiv for talks, to be followed on Tuesday by a meeting with Putin in Moscow, but a German official said Berlin did not expect concrete results.
A senior Russian military officer was quoted by the news agency Interfax as saying Russia was ready to open fire on foreign vessels that entered its waters illegally, though such a decision would have to be approved at the "highest level".
Moscow denies planning to invade Ukraine and has accused the West of hysteria, but has made clear that it sees Kyiv's quest for closer ties with the West, notably over NATO, as a threat.
Ukrainian Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko was initially quoted by the BBC as saying Ukraine might be "flexible" over this aim, "especially being threatened like that, blackmailed by that."
Later, he said he had been misunderstood on NATO - although Ukraine was prepared to make other concessions.
"We are not a member of NATO right now and to avoid war we are ready for many concessions and that is what we are doing in conversations with the Russians," Prystaiko told the BBC. "It has nothing to do with NATO, which (membership application) is enshrined in the constitution."    -Reuters



