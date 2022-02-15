Romania to open Consular mission in Dhaka for 3 months

The Romanian Foreign Ministry is sending a six-member Consular team to Dhaka for three months from March to issue about

5,000 visas including 3,400 pending visas, Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"They need some local assistance. This is the first time they are sending such consular mission abroad," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said.

Following the bilateral consultation held in October 2021, between the Ministers for Foreign Affairs of the two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania approved opening the temporary Consular office in Dhaka and sending a delegation for three months, Foreign Ministry added.









