Khairuzzaman to be brought back soon, says Shahriar

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said on Monday that M Khairuzzaman, arrested in Malaysia, is coming

back soon.

"M Khairuzzaman, the former Bangladesh envoy arrested in Malaysia, would be brought back home soon though his wife, Rieta Rahman, is initiating various efforts to stop the Malaysian government from deporting him, Dhaka is still hopeful of Khairuzzaman's extradition," the State Minister said while talking to journalists at his office on Monday.

He also hinted that the

government can talk to the UN, if necessary, to explain further as there is a specific definition for refugees.

According to media reports, Khairuzzaman holds a UN refugee card.

Refugees are people who have fled wars, violence, conflicts or persecution and have crossed an international border to find safety in another country, according to the UN refugee agency - UNHCR.

The State Minister said one who is okay on all fronts and financially solvent can never be a refugee. "If so, all criminals will seek refugee status in any country of the world. That's not logical." Khairuzzaman, is a retired army major, was accused in the 1975 Jail Killing case and was later acquitted before being appointed as Bangladesh's High Commissioner to Malaysia in 2007 during the caretaker government. After the Awami League-led government came to power in 2009, he was recalled to Dhaka. But Khairuzzaman did not return and obtained the UN Refugee Card in Kuala Lumpur and continued to stay back there.





