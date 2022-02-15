Govt needs Tk 28,000cr for fertilizer subsidy, says Minister

Agriculture Minister Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque on Monday said the country will need Tk28, 000 crore this year for fertilizer subsidy, which is almost four times more than last year.

Of the subsidy, Tk19, 000 crore has already been subsidized for smooth supply of fertilizer to the farmers.

Due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the price of fertilizers has abnormally increased worldwide, which is almost three times compared to last year.

Moreover, due to increase in fuel price, ship fares have also increased more than double. It results in the increase of subsidy in this sector, he said while addressing a press briefing in his ministry conference room at secretariat on Monday.

Dr Razzaque said, "In the fiscal year (FY) 2020-21, import cost Urea was Tk32 a kg, TSP Tk33 a kg, MOP Tk23 a kg and DAP Tk37 a kg, which has now increased to Tk96, Tk70, Tk54 and Tk93 in the FY of 2021-22 respectively."

However, urea is being given to the farmers at Tk16 per kg, TSP at Tk22, MOP at Tk15 and DAP at Tk16, he said, adding that as a result, the subsidy currently stands at Tk82 for per kg of urea, Tk50 for per kg of TSP,

Tk41 for per kg of MOP and Tk79 for per kg of DAP.

It will cost at least Tk28, 000 crore in the current financial year to provide this huge amount of subsidy.

In the fiscal year 2020-21, the subsidy was Tk7, 717 crore. This year's budget for the subsidy sector is only Tk9, 500 crore. An additional Tk19, 000 crore is needed, the minister added.

He also informed that the present government had given Tk 88,828 crore subsidy in the agriculture sector till date after resuming the office in 2009. But, the previous BNP led government had given only Tk 1,095 crore subsidy in this sector.

Dr Razzaque added that nowhere in the world there is such an example of subsidy.

It's possible to build another Padma Bridge with a subsidy of Tk28, 000 crore a year. There is also pressure from various international organizations including the World Bank to reduce subsidies.

But ignoring the objections of international community, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is giving subsidies, he said.

He claimed that although the price of fertilizer has tripled in the current financial year, the government has not increased its price at the domestic market and has maintained the trend of agricultural production by providing subsidized fertilizers at affordable prices.

Razzaque, also the Presidium Member of Awami League, said the government is in big trouble with the huge amount of subsidy.










