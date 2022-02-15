Covid: 19 more deaths, 4,692 cases recorded in 24hrs

The country recorded 19 more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday. The death tally stands at 28,838. Some 4,692 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,914,356.

Besides, 13,237 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,691,892 and overall recovery rate at 88.38 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 13.53 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.69 per cent and the death rate at 1.51 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 30,448 samples.

Of the 19 deceased, 12 were males and seven were females. Among the deceased, 10 were reported in Dhaka, three in Chattogram, two in Mymensingh, and one each in Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet and Rangpur divisions.

The cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 jumped to 106 in the country, with 37 more infections being detected till Sunday, according to GISAID, a primary source that provides open access to genomic data of coronavirus.

However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







