Amar Ekushey Book Fair begins today

Amar Ekushey Book Fair, a popular rendezvous for book lovers, publishers, writers and readers, begins today after 14 days later than the usual time due to coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the

fair at 3:00 pm virtually. State Minister for the Ministry of Cultural Affairs K M Khalid will be present as the special guest in the inaugural programme.

Bangla Academy Literary Award will be given at this function.

Apart from the delay in the arrangement of the fair, this time the fair will continue for only two weeks. However, the time will be extended if the pandemic situation improves, the book fair organizing committee said.













